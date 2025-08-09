Govt rejects unsubstantiated allegations against advisers

The interim government has strongly rejected the unsubstantiated allegations against unnamed advisers made by former government official ABM Abdus Sattar.

"We strongly reject these allegations. Making broad claims without presenting evidence or identifying individuals is both irresponsible and detrimental to public trust," said a statement issued by the chief's adviser press wing today.

"Our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability," the statement read.

"If Abdus Sattar possesses credible evidence of misconduct, we urge him to submit it promptly to the appropriate legal and investigative authorities. Until such evidence is presented, we remind all stakeholders that public discourse should be grounded in facts, not speculation," it added.

Yesterday, Sattar, a former secretary, alleged that several advisers of the government are involved in widespread corruption. Although he indicated one or two ministries, he did not mention any specific names. However, he claimed to have evidence to support his allegations.

Sattar, currently the general secretary of Dhaka Officers' Club, made the allegation while speaking as a guest at a seminar titled "Expectations of the July Uprising and the Future of Public Administration", organised by the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA), a platform of administration cadre officials.

Sattar, who is also serving as personal secretary to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, began his speech with harsh criticism about corruption within the administration cadre.