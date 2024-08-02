Governance
Govt offers special legal aid to students detained in recent violence

In light of recent violence, the government has announced that if any of the detainees are current Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinees, they will receive special legal assistance for bail.

The government has stipulated that during bail applications, detainees must submit their examination admit cards and relevant documents, according to a Home Ministry press release yesterday.

Additionally, for those student detainees against whom there are no serious accusations, the government will also provide legal aid for bail, it said.

 

