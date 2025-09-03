Govt merges two divisions under home ministry

Public Security Division and Security Services Division have been merged into a single unit

The government has merged the Public Security Division and the Security Services Division into a single unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to an official gazette published on Wednesday.

The decision, issued by the Cabinet Division under the Rules of Business, 1996 (rule 3, sub-rule i), came into effect immediately.

The notification, signed by Cabinet Secretary Sheikh Abdur Rahim, said all activities of the previously separate divisions will now be conducted under the unified name of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sources from the home ministry noted that the ministry was initially divided into two divisions on January 19, 2017, to enhance functionality. Two secretaries were given charge of both divisions.

Since then, there has been a disagreement between the Public Security Division and the Security Services Division over the facilities and responsibilities.

