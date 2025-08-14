Govt identifies 367 reform proposals for immediate implementation

37 proposals executed

The government has identified 367 reform proposals as immediately implementable, of which it has reported that 37 reform proposals have already been implemented.

This information was presented at the 38th meeting of the advisory council held at the Office of the Chief Adviser, chaired by Muhammad Yunus, his Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters after the meeting at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

Earlier, 121 proposals were marked for urgent implementation.

An additional 246 have now been added to that list, bringing the total to 367.

These proposals stem from 10 reform commissions formed by the interim government, excluding the Constitution Reform Commission.

Of the newly prioritised proposals:

- 82 were from the Labour Commission

- 71 were from the Women's Commission

- 37 were from the Local Government Commission

- 33 were from the Health Commission

- 23 were from the Media Reform Commission

- Meanwhile, another 316 proposals remain under review for future implementation

The press secretary also highlighted the success of the chief adviser's recent visit to Malaysia.

He said Bangladeshi workers there will now enjoy social protection benefits similar to Malaysian nationals and will be able to lodge complaints in Bangla.

Calling it a "landmark tour", Shafiqul said Bangladesh requested employment opportunities for private security guards, caregivers, and students in Malaysia.

The Malaysian authorities responded positively, and discussions also covered free trade agreements and defence cooperation, he added.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Division announced the approval of a new "Government Performance Monitoring Framework", replacing the previous Annual Performance Agreement (APA).

The council also approved the "Reintegration Policy for Returning Migrant Workers 2025", aimed at supporting the welfare of repatriated workers.