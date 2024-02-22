Govt helping every family to become self-reliant: Saber Hossain

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said the government is helping every family in the country to be self-reliant.

"Provision is being made so that every citizen can earn a living with due rights and dignity. Training in freelancing is being imparted to the youth to make them self-reliant. It is contributing to the creation of self-employment. The government should make this programme a success," he said.

The minister made the remarks while inaugurating the programme organised in cooperation with the Directorate of Information and Communication Technology with a view to creating self-employment for the unemployed youth living in Khilgaon, Sabujbagh, Mugda Police Station under Dhaka-9 Constituency.

The programme was held at Sabuj Bagh Buddhist Temple Auditorium with the slogan 'Get freelancing training, build your future'.

Director General of Information and Communication Technology Department Md Mostafa Kamal, Ward No. 5 Councilor Chitta Ranjan Das, CEO of Nakarek IT Freelancer Subir Nakarek were, among others, present at the opening ceremony with Information and Communication Technology Division Secretary Md Samsul Arefin in the chair.