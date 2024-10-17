Govt forms 4 new commissions on media, health, labour rights, women affairs

The government has formed four more new reform commissions on health, mass media, workers' rights and women affairs.

National Professor Dr AK Azad will lead the commission on health affairs while columnist Kamal Ahmed will head the commission on mass media.

On the other hand, Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed will lead the commission on workers' rights while Shirin Parveen Haq will lead the commission on women affairs.

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan shared the decisions while briefing the media at the Foreign Service Academy this evening.

She said the four new commissions will have a full-fledged shape with members within the next 7-10 days.

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and CA's Special Assistant Mahfuj Alam were also present.

The adviser said the government believes in freedom of media but suggested avoiding spreading any fake news or disinformation.