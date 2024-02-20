Govt to distribute Tk 2.03cr among journalists from welfare trust

The government has approved Tk 2.03 crore for distributing among journalists and their families from Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust (BJWT).

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today signed a document in this regard, said an official release.

The amount will be distributed among a total of 263 journalists soon.

Earlier, in the first phase of the current fiscal year, Tk 1,89,50,000 was distributed among 236 journalists and their families.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina established the BJWT in 2014 to provide financial support to poor, sick, and insolvent journalists and their families.

The trust has so far distributed Tk 33.74 crore among 3,932 journalists and their families since 2015-2016 fiscal year.