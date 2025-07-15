Governance
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 08:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:22 PM

Govt declares state mourning tomorrow on July Martyrs' Day

Tue Jul 15, 2025 08:14 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:22 PM
The announcement is applicable for only this year
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 15, 2025 08:14 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 15, 2025 09:22 PM
july martyrs day 2025 bangladesh
File photo: STAR

The government has declared a one-day state mourning on the occasion of "July Martyrs' Day" to be observed tomorrow, on July 16.

The Cabinet Division issued a gazette notification in this regard today.

Earlier, the Cabinet officially recognised July 16 as "July Martyrs' Day".

According to the Cabinet Division, the day will be observed for the first time tomorrow. As part of the observance, national flags will be flown at half-mast on all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions, as well as on private buildings and Bangladeshi missions abroad.

Special prayers for the martyrs will be held in mosques across the country, alongside similar arrangements in other religious establishments.

This declaration of state mourning is applicable only for the current year.

Officials at the Cabinet Division clarified that if the government decides to observe the day in the future, a fresh gazette will be issued.

On July 15 last year, law enforcers and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations launched attacks on student protesters demonstrating nationwide for the reformation of the quota system in government jobs.

On July 16, at least six people, including Abu Sayed of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, were killed.

The brutal crackdown intensified the student movement, further evolving into a mass uprising that led to the fall of the Awami League government and the ouster of then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

