Govt considering extending Eid, Durga Puja holidays

The government is considering extending the Eid-ul-Azha and Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to five days each, and the Durga Puja holidays to two days.

A related proposal is expected to be presented at the advisory council meeting tomorrow (Thursday).

Several responsible sources at the Chief Adviser's Office and the Ministry of Public Administration confirmed this information to The Daily Star.

According to officials, the Ministry of Public Administration has sent the proposal to the cabinet. If it is approved in the advisory council meeting, the decision will be officially announced.

Generally, there are three days of holiday for each Eid and one day for Durga Puja.

Occasionally, an additional day of holiday is granted by executive order for both festivals. For instance, this year the Puja holiday was extended by one day through such an order.