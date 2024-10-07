Fuel transfer to resume soon using a tanker

Says shipping corporation; ministry forms committee to probe fire incidents

In a bid to maintain the country's oil supply, the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is set to resume the transportation of crude oil from mother vessels to the Eastern Refinery within one to two days by chartering a foreign oil tanker.

The decision follows the damage sustained by both of BSC's oil tankers, Banglar Jyoti and Banglar Shourabh, in fire incidents on September 30 and October 5.

BSC officials confirmed they have secured a Panama-flagged oil tanker, Global Dignity, which recently arrived at Chattogram Port carrying furnace oil.

Commodore Mahmudul Malek, managing director of BSC, said, "Our first priority is to safely discharge around 11,000 tonnes of crude oil from the fire-affected Banglar Shourabh using smaller, lighter tankers."

However, sources indicate that the newly chartered tanker lacks the necessary equipment for ship-to-ship fuel transfer, and its crew may not have the required expertise.

To address this, a senior BSC official mentioned plans to assemble a team of experts to assist with the operation.

In related developments, Brig Gen (retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, adviser to the interim government for the shipping ministry, yesterday announced the formation of a 10-member expert committee to investigate the fire incidents and submit a report within seven working days.

Previously, BSC's managing director raised concerns that the fires could be acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the nation's energy supply.

Sakhawat refrained from making assumptions, expressing relief that the fire on Banglar Shourabh did not reach its fuel cargo holds, which could have resulted in an oil spill and shut down the port channel.