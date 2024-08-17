Four ministries get new secretaries

Nasimul Gani has been given the responsibility of the President’s Office (Public Division)

The interim government today gave contractual appointments to five secretaries in ministries and the President's Office.

Dr Momen has been appointed secretary of public security divisions of the Home Affairs Ministry.

Dr Abdur Rashid has been appointed as the secretary of the education ministry, while Ehsanul Karim has been appointed as the secretary of the road transport and highways division. Ajmol Hossain Azad, was made secretary of the Railways Ministry.

Nasimul Gani has been given the responsibility of the President's Office (Public Division).

All the newly appointed secretaries are officers of the 82 batch of the admin cadre, said public administration sources.

Meanwhile, the contractual appointment of Wahidul Islam Khan, secretary, (Public Division), President's Office, Bangabhaban has been terminated.

Besides, the contractual appointment of Director Generals, Bangla Academy and Shilpokola Academy has been scrapped.

The government also scrapped the contractual appointment of at least four officials at the foreign ministry.