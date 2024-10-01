Governance
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:11 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:50 PM

Most Viewed

Governance

Food secretary's appointment scrapped after less than 9 hours

Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:11 PM Last update on: Tue Oct 1, 2024 08:50 PM
food secretary's appointment scrapped in 9 hours
Photo: Collected

Elahi Dad Khan's appointment as secretary to the food ministry was cancelled less than nine hours after the public administration ministry issued a notification announcing the appointment.

Dr Mokles-ur-Rahman, secretary of the public administration ministry, told reporters of the decision to cancel the appointment through text message around 7:30pm.

Earlier today, the ministry communicated his appointment as food ministry secretary around 11:00am.

The secretary did not mention any reasons for scrapping his appointment.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Related topic:
Elahi Dad Khan's appointment as secretary cancelledfood ministry secretary appointment cancelled
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাণিজ্য

বৈদেশিক ঋণ আসার চেয়ে পরিশোধের ব্যয়ই বেশি

বৈশ্বিক সুদের ক্রমবর্ধমান হার ও প্রচুর বিদেশি ঋণ নেওয়ার প্রেক্ষাপটে গত জুলাই ও আগস্টে বিদেশি ঋণ পরিশোধের খরচ এর আগের বছরের তুলনায় ৪৭ শতাংশ বেড়ে ৫৮৯ মিলিয়ন ডলার হয়েছে।

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

সেপ্টেম্বরে রেমিট্যান্স প্রবাহ বেড়েছে ৮০ শতাংশ

৪৩ মিনিট আগে