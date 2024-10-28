Governance
Staff Correspondent
Mon Oct 28, 2024 10:11 PM
Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 10:24 PM

Most Viewed

Governance

Fire stations to be built in 32 upazilas soon

Says home adviser
Staff Correspondent
Mon Oct 28, 2024 10:11 PM Last update on: Mon Oct 28, 2024 10:24 PM
Jahangir Alam Chowdhury

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) today said initiatives will soon be taken to build fire service stations in 32 upazilas across the country.

"Currently, there are no fire service stations in 32 upazilas in the country. Fire service stations will be built in the upazilas as soon as possible," he told journalists after visiting the Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters in the capital.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said a place has been allotted in Munshiganj's Gazaria for building a training academy for the fire service.

He also assured that the issue of increasing the risk allowance for the officials and employees of the fire service will also be considered.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পেঁয়াজ
|বাংলাদেশ

আবার বেড়েছে পেঁয়াজের দাম, প্রতিকেজি ১৫০ টাকা

ঢাকার বাইরে কিছু এলাকায় প্রতিকেজি পেঁয়াজ ১৬৫ টাকায় বিক্রি হয়েছে।

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|ক্যাম্পাস

চট্টগ্রাম মেডিকেলের ইন্টার্ন চিকিৎসকসহ ৭৫ শিক্ষার্থী বহিষ্কার

২ ঘণ্টা আগে