Find out those who passed govt exams with help of leaked questions, PM asks journos

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a press conference at her official residence Gono Bhaban in Dhaka to discuss the outcomes of her recent visit to China on July 14, 2024. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked journalists to find out those who passed the government recruitment exams with the help of leaked question papers.

She said this at a press conference held at her official residence, Gono Bhaban, to discuss the outcomes of her recent visit to China.

Mentioning that action would be taken against those who have benefitted through question paper leak, the PM said, "Why would we not take action? They have no right to work. But who will find them? If they [those leaked the questions] name any person that they have sold the questions to, if it can be proved, then we will see."

"He who gives a bribe, and he who takes a bribe -- both are criminals. Those who leak question papers and those who buy them are both criminals. But who will figure it out? Journalists should try and find that out... then we will take action," she added.

Highlighting an incident during the BNP regime, the Awami League president said: "Back in 2002 or 2003, during the 24th BCS, exams were not conducted properly under the BNP administration."

"Lists were prepared at Hawa Bhaban, and special exam arrangements were made for listed candidates in a classroom at Dhaka College to provide them with unfair advantages. We put an end to these practices after coming to power," she added.

She further questioned the conditions prevailing in Bangladesh from 2001 to 2008, implying a period of mismanagement and irregularities.