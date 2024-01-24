Environment ministry to unveil 100-day work plan tomorrow

Taking into consideration the sorry state of the environment, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is going to unveil a 100-day working plan tomorrow with curbing pollution at its core.

With a tagline of "Healthy Environment, Smart Bangladesh," the ministry wants to hold itself accountable to the people of the country, said officials.

The action plan will focus on six areas including institutional strength, law and policy, pollution control, biodiversity conservation, and climate change.

"We cannot bury our heads into sand and pretend everything is well, but we want a change. We are acknowledging the issue and trying to solve it by taking people as the partner of the solution. The way the inter-ministerial coordination is needed the same way people's participation is needed," Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury told The Daily Star.

The details of the action plan will be unveiled tomorrow at a programme at the secretariat.

The minister said, "We acknowledge the critical environmental issues we face, and we are taking decisive action… Air pollution is our top priority, and we are committed to working transparently and proactively with the public to achieve a healthier environment for all."

Sources said the ministry will set a target for each of the sectors and then anyone can challenge the target after 100 working days.

Regular progress reports will be shared with the media and public, and ministry officials will be accessible for questions and feedback, they added.