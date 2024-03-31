Eid holiday set to start from April 9

Cabinet committee recommends extending holiday by one day to ensure holidaymakers' hassle free travel

The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order today recommended that the government extend the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday by one day to ease the travel of holidaymakers.

It recommended that April 9 be added to the declared 3 days of Eid holidays that starts from April 10.

"A recommendation will be sent to the government tomorrow regarding the extension of Eid holidays," said Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, the convener of the committee.

He said the recommendation will be sent to the cabinet too, which is scheduled to meet tomorrow.

Today's Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Apr 11. The government declared April 10-12 as public holidays. For most, the holidays will be extended by two days automatically as Apr 13 falls on a Saturday and Apr 14 is Pohela Boishakh, or the first day of the Bangla New Year.