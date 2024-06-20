Dhaka district livestock officer suspended over assault

Dhaka District Livestock Officer (Lead, Deputation and Training Reserve) Md Azizul Islam has been suspended from his duty for allegedly assaulting an official of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS).

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock yesterday issued a gazette notification, signed by its secretary Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, in this regard.

According to the notification, Azizul was suspended on June 19 under rule 12(1) of the Government Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 2018.

During his suspension, he will be entitled to a subsistence allowance as per the prevailing rules.

Sources at the ministry said on June 13, Azizul assaulted DLS Director (Administration) Moloy Kumar Shur inside an elevator of the residence of Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman at Diganta Tower in Paribagh, Dhaka.

Later, the victim filed an attempted murder case against Azizul with Shahbagh Police Station.