Derogatory remark against CA: Jhalakathi UP staffer suspended

A staffer of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila parishad was suspended yesterday for posting derogatory remarks against Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on the Facebook page of a Bangla daily on Sunday.

The staffer, SM Maniruzzaman, is a steno typist and computer operator. He was also an assistant of upazila parishad chairman.

Ashrafur Rahman, Jhalakathi's deputy commissioner, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

On Sunday, Maniruzzaman allegedly made a derogatory comment against Prof Yunus in the comment section of Prothom Alo's Facebook page where it published an interview of the chief adviser.

As the matter came to the notice of DC Ashrafur, he ordered UNO Farhana Yasmin of Jhalakathi Sadar to take steps against Manir.