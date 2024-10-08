Governance
Our Correspondent, Pirojpur
Tue Oct 8, 2024 01:29 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 8, 2024 04:23 AM

‘Defaming CA’: Jhalakathi UP staffer suspended

A staffer of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila parishad was suspended yesterday for posting derogatory remarks against Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on the Facebook page of a Bangla newspaper on Sunday.

SM Maniruzzaman is a computer operator and an assistant of upazila parishad chairman, said Jhalakathi DC Ashrafur Rahman.

Maniruzzaman allegedly made a derogatory comment against the chief adviser in the comment section of Prothom Alo's Facebook page where it published Yunus's interview, said the DC.

As the matter came to the notice of DC Ashrafur, he ordered UNO Farhana Yasmin of Jhalakathi Sadar to take steps against Manir.

