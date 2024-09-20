Governance
Star Digital Report
Fri Sep 20, 2024 05:17 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 20, 2024 05:44 PM

Governance

Culprits of Khagrachhari, Rangamati violence will be brought to book: CA office

High-powered probe body to be formed; home adviser to visit Khagrachharai and Rangamati tomorrow
The government has announced that a high-powered probe committee would soon be formed to investigate all incidents of violence in Khagrachhari and Rangamati.

The people responsible for the violence would be brought to book, read a press statement from the chief adviser's office today, urging calm in the three hill districts.

Section 144 imposed in Khagrachhari Sadar, Rangamati municipality

Besides, a high-level government delegation, led by the home adviser, is expected to visit Khagrachhari and Rangamati tomorrow.

The delegation includes the adviser on Chittagong Hill Tracts affairs, the local government adviser, and the special assistant to the chief adviser for defence and national solidarity development.

Khagrachhari violence leaves 3 dead
Khagrachhari violence: 3 dead, 4 sent to CMCH 'with bullet wounds'

The statement also made an urgent appeal for peace, following the recent unrest in Khagrachari yesterday and Rangamati today, affirming the government's dedication to resolving the crisis.

"The government is deeply saddened and distressed by the ongoing attacks, assaults, and loss of life following the mob beating and subsequent death of an individual on September 18," it read.

Indigenous people block Shahbagh, protest Khagrachhari arson attacks

The authorities have been instructed to ensure proper medical care for all the injured.

All law enforcement agencies have been instructed to exercise maximum restraint and to ensure the safety of all residents in the three hill districts. The government is committed to ensuring peace, harmony, and unity in the region, it said.

Khagrachhari violence: Indigenous people stage demo in Chattogram

Everyone is urged not to take the law into their own hands or engage in destructive activities.

Taking the law into one's own hands and destroying any property is a heinous crime and a punishable offence, added the statement.

