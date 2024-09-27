CHT violence: Govt forms seven-member probe body

The government formed a seven-member probe committee on Thursday to investigate the incident at Chattogram Hill Tracts.

The committee headed by Additional Commissioner (Development) of Chattogram Division Mohammad Nurullah Nuri has been asked to submit the probe report in two weeks, said Tofael Islam, divisional commissioner, Chattogram.

The additional deputy magistrates of Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban and three additional superintendents of police in Rangamati, Khagrachhari and Bandarban are the other members of the committee, he said.