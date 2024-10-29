Chief adviser for making Gono Bhaban a museum fast

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus visits the Gono Bhaban, the former official residence of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, yesterday. The Gono Bhaban will be transformed into a museum commemorating the July uprising. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday asked advisers to fast-track the construction of the museum at the Gono Bhaban commemorating the July-August mass uprising.

He gave the instructions when he visited the former official residence of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The museum should preserve the memories of her misrule and the anger people expressed when they ousted her from power," Prof Yunus said.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters entered the Gono Bhaban on August 5, hours after Hasina fled to India.

Protesters expressed their anger by drawing graffiti and writing protest notes on the walls of the rooms at the Gono Bhaban.

The chief adviser said a replica of the "Aynaghar" where Hasina's notorious security agencies secretly detained hundreds of dissidents and opposition activists should also be built at the museum at the Gono Bhaban.

Photo: Courtesy/UNB

The "Aaynaghar" should remind visitors of the torture inflicted on the secret prisoners, he said.

Advisers Adilur Rahman Khan, Nahid Islam, and Asif Mahmud accompanied the chief adviser during the visit.

Prof Yunus asked the advisers to consult with experts on museums.

He told them to finalise proposals for the museum by December next.

Nahid, a student leader turned adviser, said misdeeds of the Hasina regime will be portrayed at the museum.

He said they were consulting with foreign experts to know how they constructed memorials commemorating their revolutions and uprisings.

Mahfuj Alam, special assistant of the chief adviser, was also present during the visit.