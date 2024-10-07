CA for development of children to build new Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus yesterday put emphasis on giving importance to proper development of children to build a new Bangladesh.

"Children are the ones who shape the prosperous Bangladesh. It is the responsibility of all of us to give importance to the beautiful development of children to build a new Bangladesh," he said in a message on the eve of the World Children's Day.

Bangladesh celebrates the World Children's Day every year on the first Monday of October.

There is no alternative to proper environment, education, safety, nutrition and healthy entertainment for physical, mental and cultural development of the children, the chief adviser said.

Dr Yunus also said if the children grow up with the spirit of love, compassion and free thinking, they will be able to play a positive role in building the future Bangladesh.

"Today's children will emerge as skilled professionals in different fields including art, literature, philosophy, economy, science, medical and engineering," he said.

The interim government, formed through the students-laborer-people uprising, is determined to identify and solve the problems like negligence to children, child labour, malnutrition and child marriage that hinder the proper development of the children.

"I hope that the programmes undertaken to celebrate the World Children's Day 2024 will contribute to the overall development of children. May all the children of the world, including Bangladesh, grow up with safety and affection - this is my hope today," Dr Yunus said.

He wished all-out success of the World Children's Day and Children Rights Week 2024.