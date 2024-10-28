CA asks advisers to speed up construction of museum at Gono Bhaban

Museum should preserve memories of Hasina’s misrule, he says

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today asked advisers to fast-track the construction of the museum for the July-August mass uprising at the Gono Bhaban.

The chief adviser gave the instructions when he visited the Dhaka palace where Sheikh Hasina lived during the past 15 years.

"The museum should preserve the memories of her misrule and the anger people expressed when they ousted her from power," Prof Yunus said as he inspected the ruins.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters stormed the Gono Bhaban on August 5, moments after Hasina fled to India.

The chief adviser said a replica of the Aynaghar (mirror house) where Hasina's notorious security agencies secretly detained hundreds of dissidents and opposition activists should also be built at the musuem at Gono Bhaban, said CA's press wing.

The Aynaghar should remind visitors of the tortures suffered by the secret prisoners, he said.

Advisers Adilur Rahman Khan, Nahid Islam, and Asif Mahmud accompanied the chief adviser during the visit.

Mahfuj Alam, special assistant of the CA, was also present.

Professor Yunus told the advisers to consult with experts on museums. He told them to finalise proposals for the museum by December this year.

Nahid Islam, a student leader turned adviser, said misdeeds of the Hasina regime, starting from 2009, will be meticulously preserved at the museum.

He said they were consulting with experts from other countries to find out how they constructed memorials commemorating their revolutions and uprisings.