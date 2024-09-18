Bridge Division senior secretary Monjur made OSD

Md Monjur Hossain, senior secretary of the Bridge Division has been made officer on special duty (OSD).

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard today.

The order will come into effect immediately, reads the notification.

Monjur Hossain, 10th batch officer of the BCS administration cadre, served as secretary of the Bridge Division on January 3, 2022.

In another order, KM Ali Azam, joint secretary (recruitment, promotion and posting wing) of the Ministry of Public Administration, has been transferred to Sylhet Division as additional divisional commissioner.

Recently, there was a scuffle between officers in Ali Azam's room over the appointment of deputy commissioners (DCs).

Such behavior of the administration cadres in the Ministry of Public Administration was unprecedented. Because of this, he has been transferred, said the concerned officials.

Meanwhile, a one-member investigation committee was formed on September 11 to investigate the incident.

The committee, headed by the health secretary, is expected to submit the report within seven working days.