Advisory committee formed to develop legal framework for naming state institutions

An advisory committee has been established to create a legal framework for naming state institutions and structures funded by public money.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification regarding the formation of the committee today.

Law Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul will chair the four-member committee.

The other members are LGRD Adviser Hasan Arif, Industries Affairs Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, and Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

The committee's primary responsibility is to draft a legal framework for naming state institutions or facilities established with public funds and present it for the government's consideration.

Additionally, the committee has the authority to co-opt members as needed and may convene meetings as required.

The Cabinet Division will provide secretarial support to facilitate the committee's work.