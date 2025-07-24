Governance
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:36 PM

Most Viewed

Governance
Governance

Additional Secretary Mojibur Rahman given routine duties of education secretary

Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:15 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:36 PM
Govt replaces Siddiq Zubair amid criticism over handling of student protests following tragic air crash
Star Online Report
Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:15 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 24, 2025 09:36 PM
jobseekers concerned over delayed government job tests

Md Mojibur Rahman, additional secretary (college) of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, has been assigned routine duties of the division's secretary following the withdrawal of Siddiq Zubair.

An office order was issued today, stating that Mojibur will carry out the duties with due approval from the competent authorities.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

His appointment comes a day after Siddiq, former senior secretary (contractual) of the division, was withdrawn from the post amid student protests yesterday.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification yesterday, transferring Siddiq to the ministry as an officer on special duty (OSD).

Siddiq was withdrawn following widespread criticism over his handling of student protests, which erupted after delays in announcing the postponement of HSC and equivalent examinations. The protests were sparked after an aircraft of Air Force crashed at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday.

The death toll from the plane crash stood at 34 with mostly schoolchildren.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অনুসন্ধানী প্রতিবেদন

সরাসরি গুলির নির্দেশ হাসিনার

দ্য ডেইলি স্টারের মাসব্যাপী অনুসন্ধানে উঠে এসেছে, পলাতক সাবেক প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা সেই সময়ে রাষ্ট্রীয় বাহিনীগুলোকে নির্দেশ দেওয়ার পরেই প্রাণঘাতী অস্ত্রের ব্যবহার বেড়ে যায়। যাচাইকৃত ফোনালাপেও...

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

যুবদলকর্মী হত্যা মামলায় সাবেক প্রধান বিচারপতি খায়রুল হক কারাগারে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে