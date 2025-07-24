Additional Secretary Mojibur Rahman given routine duties of education secretary

Govt replaces Siddiq Zubair amid criticism over handling of student protests following tragic air crash

Md Mojibur Rahman, additional secretary (college) of the Secondary and Higher Education Division, has been assigned routine duties of the division's secretary following the withdrawal of Siddiq Zubair.

An office order was issued today, stating that Mojibur will carry out the duties with due approval from the competent authorities.

His appointment comes a day after Siddiq, former senior secretary (contractual) of the division, was withdrawn from the post amid student protests yesterday.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification yesterday, transferring Siddiq to the ministry as an officer on special duty (OSD).

Siddiq was withdrawn following widespread criticism over his handling of student protests, which erupted after delays in announcing the postponement of HSC and equivalent examinations. The protests were sparked after an aircraft of Air Force crashed at Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara on Monday.

The death toll from the plane crash stood at 34 with mostly schoolchildren.