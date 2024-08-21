9 ACC officials promoted to director posts

Nine deputy directors of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) were today promoted to the post of director.

The development was communicated in a notification signed by ACC Director (Administration and Human Resources) Mohammad Moniruzzaman Bakaul.

Those who were promoted to the position of director are -- Md Golam Farooq, Mohammad Zahirul Huda, Md Nashir Uddin, Khan Md Meezanul Islam, Md Rafikuzzaman, Md Monayem Hossain, Moloy Kumar Saha, Md Abdul Majed and Syed Tahsinul Haque.

For the past 15 years, during which the recently toppled Awami League government was in power, allegations surfaced that these nine officers, identified as dissenters, were not being promoted.