5 new PSC members appointed

The government appointed five new members to the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) today.

The new appointees are Mohammad Jamal Uddin, ASM Golam Hafiz, Md Zahirul Islam Bhuiyan, Chowdhury Saima Ferdous, and M Sohel Rahman.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued separate notification in this regard, signed by Deputy Secretary Aminul Islam.

With these five members, the number of total PSC members stands at nine, as four were appointed on October 9. The number of PSC members can be 20 at most, according to BPSC Act, 2023.

As per the notifications, each member will serve as a member from the date they assume office for either five years or till they turn 65, whichever comes first.

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5, the then PSC Chairman Sohrab Hossain along with 12 of its members resigned from their respective positions on October 8.

The next day, the interim government appointed Mobasser Momen as the new chairman of the PSC.