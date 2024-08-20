25 deputy commissioners removed

Amid the major reshuffle in the administration, the government has now removed 25 deputy commissioners (DCs) of districts across the country today.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard tonight.

According to the notification, the DCs of Dhaka, Sylhet, Habiganj, Mymensingh, Magura, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Naogaon, Natore, Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Noakhali, Gazipur, Cumilla, Moulvibazar, Khulna, Gopalganj, Faridpur, Sherpur, Kushtia, Jhenaidah, Pabna, Bogura, Joypurhat and Chandpur have been withdrawn.