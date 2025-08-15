246 more reform proposals ‘ready for implementation’

The interim government has identified 246 more reform proposals as "ready for immediate implementation", Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, told reporters yesterday.

Earlier, 121 proposals were designated for urgent implementation. An additional 246 have now been added to that list, bringing the total to 367.

"Thirty-seven of those have already been implemented," Shafiqul said after the 38th meeting of the advisory council, chaired by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka yesterday.

Of those implemented were the amendment of the International Crimes Tribunal Act and the issuance of guidelines on election observation and media policy, as per the Election Reform Commission's proposals; the appointment of Supreme Court judges and the establishment of 'information desks' in courts, according to the Judiciary Reform Commission's recommendations; the creation of a legal framework to ensure witness protection and protection for crime victims, and the organisation of gender-sensitive training for all relevant service providers, as per the Women's Affairs Reform Commission's suggestions, among others.

The proposals were given by the 10 reform commissions formed by the interim government, excluding the Constitution Reform Commission.

Of the 246 newly prioritised proposals, 82 were from the Labour Reform Commission; 71 from the Women's Affairs Reform Commission; 37 from the Local Government Reform Commission; 33 from the Health Reform Commission; and 23 from the Media Reform Commission.

Meanwhile, another 316 proposals remain under review.

Shafiqul also highlighted the success of Yunus's recent visit to Malaysia.

He said Bangladeshi workers there will now enjoy social protection benefits similar to those of Malaysian nationals and will be able to lodge complaints in Bangla.

Calling it a "landmark tour", he added that Bangladesh requested employment opportunities for private security guards, caregivers, and students in Malaysia.

The Malaysian authorities responded positively, and discussions also covered free trade agreements and defence cooperation, he added.