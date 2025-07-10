18 lower court judges sent into forced retirement

The government has sent 18 lower court judges into forced retirement.

A circular was issued in this regard tonight by Branch-3 of the Judicial Division under the Law and Justice Division.

Of the judges, 15 are district and sessions court judges, two are additional district and sessions judges, and one joint district and sessions judge.

"As per the terms of service of Bangladesh Judicial Service, as the members have completed 25 years, it has been decided, in consultation with the Bangladesh Supreme Court, to retire them from service in the public interest under the provisions of Section 45 of the Government Employment Act, 2018," read the circular.

Most of the forced retired judges were serving as special judges in various districts and in different tribunals.

Of them, Bikash Kumar Saha, district and sessions judge, and Mohammad Hossain, joint district and sessions judge, are currently attached to the Law and Justice Division.

The other judges are Sheikh Mofizur Rahman (district and sessions judge), Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, Rajbari; Md Mahbubar Rahman Sarkar (district and sessions judge), Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1, Kishoreganj; Sheikh Golam Mahbub (district and sessions judge), Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, Kushtia; Md Mojibur Rahman (district and sessions judge), Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1, Gaibandha; Md Ehsanul Haque (district and sessions judge), Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, Bhola; Md Jewel Rana Judge, Khulna district and sessions judge; Md Monir Kamal (district and sessions judge), Cyber Tribunal, Sylhet; Shahidul Islam, special judge (district and sessions judge), Patuakhali; Al Mahmud Faizul Karir, special judge (district and sessions judge), Dinajpur; Md Nazimuddoula, Tangail district and sessions judge; AKM Mozammel Haque Chowdhury (district and sessions judge), Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, Thakurgaon; Fazle Elahi Bhuiyan (district and sessions judge), Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3, Habiganj; Abu Zafar Md Kamruzzaman, attached officer (district and sessions judge), Law and Justice Division, Dhaka; Md Runtum Ali, member (district and sessions judge), Administrative Tribunal, Barishal; Md Nurul Islam, attached officer (additional district and sessions judge), Law and Justice Division, Dhaka; and AKM Enamul Karim, additional district and sessions judge, Patuakhali.

The circular stated that these officials of the Judicial Service Commission will receive retirement benefits in accordance with the relevant rules.

Law ministry sources said, since August 5, last year, this was the first time lower judiciary officials were sent into forced retirement, although government sent many administrations cadre and police cadre official in recent past.