Zahid Farooq’s wealth surges in 5 years

Zahid Farooq, incumbent lawmaker of Barishal-5 and Awami League's candidate for the constituency in upcoming polls, saw his wealth multiply in last five years.

According to his affidavit submitted to the EC, Farooq, also the state minister for water resources, and his wife now have a total wealth worth Tk 5,52,92,255, up from Tk 15,45,927 in 2018.

In 2018, Farooq mentioned Tk 4,51,802 yearly income from house rents, and possessed Tk 10,94,125 in cash. This year, he mentioned earning of Tk 53,30,755 from pension and allowances, Tk 1,14,29,902 from sale of apartments, possession of Tk 58,11,603 in cash, and bank deposits of Tk 1.09 crore.

His wife now possesses Tk 92,19,995 in cash and Tk 56 lakh deposited in banks.

Also, he mentioned Tk 4.5 lakh in investments and Tk 11,25,000 in shares in his name, with Tk 70 lakh in the postal department in his wife's name.

Apart from this, in 2018 he mentioned owning non-agricultural land worth Tk 1.75 lakh, electronic items worth Tk 2.5 lakh and furniture worth Tk 1.5 lakh. This year, he mentioned owning two houses and non-arable lands in Barishal and Cox's Bazar worth Tk 1,01,09,250, electronic goods worth Tk 1.5 lakh and furniture of Tk 70,000.

In 2018, Farooq had a debt of Tk 6,90,786, but he did not show any debt in 2023.