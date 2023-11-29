World hopes for a free, fair polls in Bangladesh: EU envoy

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley today said the world hopes that the next general election in Bangladesh would be held in a democratic, credible, peaceful, and participatory manner.

He made the comment after an EU delegation met with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other commissioners at the latter's office today.

"As a friend and partner of Bangladesh, we hope to see a democratic, credible, peaceful and participatory election. That is something the whole world is also hoping for," he said.

An extensive discussion on the preparation of the polls has been discussed in the meeting with EC, he added.