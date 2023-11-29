Elections
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 06:19 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 06:26 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

World hopes for a free, fair polls in Bangladesh: EU envoy

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 29, 2023 06:19 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 29, 2023 06:26 PM
Charles Whiteley. Photo: Collected

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley today said the world hopes that the next general election in Bangladesh would be held in a democratic, credible, peaceful, and participatory manner.

He made the comment after an EU delegation met with Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and other commissioners at the latter's office today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"As a friend and partner of Bangladesh, we hope to see a democratic, credible, peaceful and participatory election. That is something the whole world is also hoping for," he said.

An extensive discussion on the preparation of the polls has been discussed in the meeting with EC, he added.

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সাকিব আল হাসান মাগুরায়
|রাজনীতি

রাজনীতিতে আমি ক্লাস ওয়ানের ছাত্র: সাকিব

মাগুরায় আওয়ামী লীগের কার্যালয়ে গিয়ে দলের নেতাকর্মীদের সঙ্গে কথা বলেন সাকিব। 

৪৪ মিনিট আগে
|নির্বাচন

রাজনৈতিক বিভাজনের বিষয়ে আমরা হস্তক্ষেপ করতে পারি না: সিইসি

২৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification