Tue Dec 5, 2023 12:55 PM
Last update on: Tue Dec 5, 2023 01:01 PM

'Will continue engaging with all stakeholders in Bangladesh to work for free, fair polls'

Says US State Department spokesperson
US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller. Photo taken from video grab.

Washington yesterday reiterated that it would continue to engage with the government, opposition, civil society, and other stakeholders for a free and fair elections.

US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said they would engage with all the stakeholders to urge them to work together for the benefit of the Bangladeshi people and ensure free and fair elections that are conducted in a peaceful manner.

He made the comment at a media briefing in Washington DC when asked how the US assesses the current situation in Bangladesh where the government is conducting elections "in an unprecedented manner by detaining 20-plus thousand opposition party leaders and activists" and the main opposition BNP is boycotting the election.

"I'm not going to speculate on the outcome of the elections," he said but added that, as they have said a number of times before that, they urge all the stakeholders to work together for a free and fair elections.

