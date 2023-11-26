We'll reschedule polls if BNP joins: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal today said the national election would be rescheduled if BNP joins the polls.

"If needed or if there is a scope to accommodate them [BNP], we will reschedule it [the election]," he said at the Election Commission office today.

The CEC also said the commission, not only once but also several times, urged the BNP to join the upcoming polls.

"The time has not ended yet. We talked to them about dialogue. If they join, the election will be festive, and will be easy to conduct," he said.

It will be a blessing for the EC and for the entire nation if the party joins, he added.