We want all parties will join polls: EC Ahsan Habib

Election Commissioner (Retd) Brig Gen Md Ahsan Habib Khan today said the Election Commission expects the participation of all registered political parties in the 12th national election slated for January 7 next year.

"We [EC] and people of the country want that all the political parties will join the 12th parliamentary election," he said.

Ahsan Habib was talking to journalists after a meeting with government officials involved with the electoral process of Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, and Barguna.

The meeting was held at Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner's office today, reports our Pirojpur correspondent. Jhalakathi's DC Farah Gul Nijhum chaired the meeting.

Ahsan Habib said the EC wants all-out cooperation from law enforcement agencies and civil administration to hold a fair election.

"We will remain alert so that voters can come to the polling station without any hassle and can cast votes fearlessly," he said.

Law enforcement agencies will take all-out measures to ensure such a congenial electoral atmosphere, he added.