‘We may have to confront challenges that we do not yet know’

CEC says Election Commission to set up social media cell to counter misinformation

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today underscored professionalism and neutrality as the core principles guiding the Election Commission (EC) in preparations for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.

"Our bottom line is professionalism and neutrality," the CEC said while inaugurating a two-day training programme for election core trainers at the Electoral Training Institute in Dhaka this morning.

He urged the trainers to ensure accurate communication in the field, noting that their role would be crucial in maintaining trust and credibility.

Highlighting emerging threats to the electoral process, the CEC said misinformation and disinformation on social media now pose a significant challenge alongside traditional political and law-and-order issues.

"To counter false and misleading information, the EC will set up a separate cell," he announced, calling on trainers to help combat fake news and ensure accurate information reaches even the remotest areas.

"We are constantly facing new challenges -- ones that did not exist before," Nasir Uddin said. "Law and order issues have always been there. Earlier the degree was lower, now it may be somewhat higher. And we may also have to confront challenges that we do not yet know."

At the same event, Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarkar said the upcoming national election could be the "riskiest" in Bangladesh's history.

He stressed that the commission's foremost duty is to deliver a fair and acceptable election, regardless of the risks involved. "There is no alternative. There can be no deception or malpractice in the election. The commission and everyone on the ground must remain committed," he said.

Sarkar also emphasised the role of presiding officers, saying they would be at the heart of the electoral process. "If we can make them strong and efficient, only then will a good election be possible," he added.