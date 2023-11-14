Want a participatory election through national dialogue: Kamal Hossain
Gono Forum's Emeritus President Kamal Hossain today said he wants a participatory election through national dialogue.
"If that happens, we will discuss and take a decision," Kamal said at a press conference at the Jatiya Press Club around 1:00pm.
"We want to consolidate the national unity of the country, to come to a consensus after discussion with everyone and to participate in the election with everyone. People have to unite to save the country from an awful situation," said Kamal.
Comments