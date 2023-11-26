Elections
Star Report
Sun Nov 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Nov 26, 2023 02:30 AM

Elections

Want all parties to join polls: EC Habib

Photo: Collected

Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan yesterday said the EC expects the participation of all registered political parties in the 12th national election slated for January 7 next year.

He was talking to journalists after a meeting with government officials involved with the electoral process of Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, and Barguna. The meeting was held at Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner's office.

"We will remain alert so that voters can come to the polling stations without hassle and can cast votes freely," he said. Law enforcers will take all-out measures to ensure a congenial polls atmosphere.

