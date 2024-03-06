Voting in two-day SCBA election underway

Voting in the two-day annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) started this morning.

The polling began at 10:00am and will continue till 5:00pm with an hour lunch break to elect candidates for 14 executive posts including those of president and secretary of the SCBA for the next one year.

SCBA's Administrative Officer Md Rabiul Hassan said a total of 7,888 lawyers have registered to vote in the election.

According to sources at the SCBA, the main contest will be between ruling Awami League-backed Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad and pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel.

From Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad, senior lawyers Abu Sayeed Sagor and Shah Monjurul Hoque are contesting for the posts of president and secretary respectively.

On the other hand, senior lawyers and former SCBA Secretaries AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Md Ruhul Qudus Kazal are contesting for the posts of president and secretary respectively from Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel.

Senior lawyers MK Rahman and Md Eunus Ali Akond are contesting as independent candidates for the post of SCBA president.

Nahid Sultana Juthi and Farhad Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan are contesting as independent candidates for the post of SCBA secretary.

In last year's one-sided election, the Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad won all posts of the SCBA. Pro-BNP lawyers did not cast their votes, demanding cancellation of what they said was a "farce of an election".