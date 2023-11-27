Voting to take place in ‘daylight’

Says EC Anisur Rahman

Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman yesterday said the upcoming 12th general election will be fair, and there's no chance for the voting to take place in the dark of the night; instead, they will be held in broad daylight as they're supposed to be.

"Voting will take place on time, and it will be held in broad daylight. During our tenure, all the elections took place in daylight, and the same will happen in the case of the upcoming election," said Anisur while replying to a query.

He made the remarks at Chattogram Circuit House after holding a views-exchange meeting with law enforcement agencies and intelligence organisations.

"The world is observing us, so there is no option other than holding a free and fair election and we will do it," he added.

Asked about BNP's participation, EC Anisur said if anyone doesn't want to take part in the polls, there is no scope to change their decision forcibly. But if anyone appeals to the commission saying that they would join the election, then the EC "will reconsider their appeal if we have enough time".

He said, "It's not the EC or the law enforcement agencies' duty to bring voters to polling centres; rather, it's the duty of political parties, candidates, and leaders. But if anyone tries to threaten the voters, action will be taken."

Meanwhile, following a meeting with election officials of Barishal, Bhola, and Patuakhali districts, along with law enforcement officials yesterday, Election Commissioner Ahsan Habib Khan said, "We will learn from the past and hold elections that will set an example for the future."

Regarding army deployment during polls, he said, "Army was deployed in all past elections, and my personal opinion is they should be on patrol this time as well. However, it will be finalised after a meeting with the defence secretary."