Voters to cast ballots freely in next polls

Says PM, flags off 157 projects involving Tk 1 lakh crore

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her firm conviction that the people will cast votes freely in the next general election.

"The Election Commission may announce the polls schedule in a day or two and the people will cast their votes freely," she said.

The premier was speaking at a programme marking the inauguration and laying of foundation stones of 10,041 structures under 157 development projects involving about Tk 1 lakh crore.

The projects include Sheikh Hasina Sarani (Purbachal expressway) in the capital and the first elevated expressway in Chattogram.

Joining the event from the Gono Bhaban virtually, Hasina said, "If the people vote for us [Awami League], we will come to power. If they don't, we will have no regret."

Referring to the AL's assumption of power through the 2014 and 2018 parliamentary polls, she said her party never comes to power undemocratically.

The premier thanked the people for voting her party to power time and again and thus giving it the chance to serve the nation.

The AL president alleged that the BNP-Jamaat does not want to take part in the Jatiya Sangsad election, rather they want to create an unstable situation in the country by committing arson violence to inflict suffering to the people.

Hasina said the BNP-Jamaat has no intention of participating in the next general election, rather they are out to foil the polls.

She said her government has taken all necessary measures, including enacting new law, to make the election free and fair.

The EC introduced transparent ballot boxes and prepared voter list with photographs in line with the AL's proposals, the PM added.

The premier reiterated her call to the people to resist arsonists, saying good sense should prevail among them and they must quit arson terrorism.

"We are still seeing the suffering of those who were burnt in arson attacks carried out in 2013 and 2014. So, we do not want the people to suffer again."

Hasina blasted the BNP-Jamaat as school and college students can't take their final exams due to "arson violence in the name of a movement to dislodge the government".

About the inauguration of the 157 development projects across the country, the premier said the inauguration was held yesterday aimed at opening of all the development schemes completed by the AL government.

She said the previous AL government during its tenure (1996-2001) had implemented many development projects, including the Gabkhan Bridge and Dhorola Bridge, but could not inaugurate many of those.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is now considered as a model of development, the PM said her government has turned the country into Digital Bangladesh and is now working to transform it into a developed, prosperous and a smart nation by 2041.

"My target is to establish a dignified Bangladesh by materialising the dream of the father of the nation," she said.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque and Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder were present.

A total of 101 centres across the country were connected to the programme virtually.

Among the development schemes opened by the PM, 15 projects were completed by the housing and public works ministry while different agencies of the shipping ministries are implementing 15 others.

Hasina also opened at least 1,259 buildings of different educational institutions across the country.

A total of 5,397 houses have been built for the landless and homeless people under the Ashrayan-2 project.