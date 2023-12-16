Elections
Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 16, 2023 06:10 PM
Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 06:15 PM

Most Viewed

Elections

Violation of polls code: Momotaz show-caused

Star Digital Report
Sat Dec 16, 2023 06:10 PM Last update on: Sat Dec 16, 2023 06:15 PM
Momotaz Begom. File photo

The electoral enquiry committee today served a show-cause notice against folk singer Momotaz Begom, a ruling party aspirant of Manikganj-2, for violating the electoral code of conduct by holding public meetings.

Momotaz is a parliamentarian in this constituency.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Rejmin Sultana, the chairman of the inquiry committee and Joint District and Sessions Judge's Court-2 of Manikganj, served the notice.

According to the notice, Momotaz broke the pre-election code of conduct by holding public meetings with locals at different places and asking them to vote for the AL electoral symbol "boat".

The notice called the aspirant or her any representative to be present before the committee on December 18 with a written explanation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

সোমবার সকাল-সন্ধ্যা হরতাল বিএনপির

আগামী ১৮ ডিসেম্বর সোমবার দেশব্যাপী সকাল-সন্ধ্যা হরতাল কর্মসূচির ডাক দিয়েছে বিএনপি।

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

কুয়েতের আমির শেখ নাওয়াফ আল-আহমদ মারা গেছেন

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification