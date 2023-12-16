Violation of polls code: Momotaz show-caused

The electoral enquiry committee today served a show-cause notice against folk singer Momotaz Begom, a ruling party aspirant of Manikganj-2, for violating the electoral code of conduct by holding public meetings.

Momotaz is a parliamentarian in this constituency.

Rejmin Sultana, the chairman of the inquiry committee and Joint District and Sessions Judge's Court-2 of Manikganj, served the notice.

According to the notice, Momotaz broke the pre-election code of conduct by holding public meetings with locals at different places and asking them to vote for the AL electoral symbol "boat".

The notice called the aspirant or her any representative to be present before the committee on December 18 with a written explanation.