Violation of polls code: AL's Dhaka-19 candidate show-caused

Enamur Rahman, state minister for disaster and relief and the Awami League nominated candidate for Dhaka-19, was today served a show-cause notice by the Election Inquiry Committee for violating the electoral code of conduct.

Senior Assistant Judge Zakir Hossain of Dhaka-19 Election Inquiry Committee issued the order today, reports our Savar correspondent quoting Savar Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Assistant Returning Officer Md Mazharul Islam.

Enamur has also been asked to explain in writing the reasons for violating the electoral code of conduct before the inquiry committee by 5:00pm tomorrow.

"On 29/11/2023 you submitted nomination papers along with several supporters in violation of election rules which has been reported in The Daily Star online edition (NEWSBYTES), the video link of which is given below," reads the notice.

"In the video link, it is seen that you along with over one thousand leaders and supporters submitted nomination papers and conducted election campaign three weeks before the scheduled date of polls which is in violation of article 8(b) and 12 of Election Conduct Rules 2008 issued by Bangladesh Election Commission," the notice adds.

"You are therefore directed under section (5)(a) of the Representation of the People Order, 1972 to explain in writing why you have violated the Election Conduct Rules on 01/12/2023 by 5:00pm," adds the notice.