Violation of electoral rules: Shahriar served with show cause notice

The election enquiry committee today served a show cause notice against Mohammad Shahriar Alam, state minister for foreign affairs, for violating the electoral code of conduct by holding a public meeting and allegedly threatening an opposition activist.

Shahriar is Awami League's nominated MP candidate for the Rajshahi-6 constituency.

Md Sefatullah, the committee's chairman and Sadar senior assistant judge asked Shahriar to explain to his office on Sunday at 10:30am.

A staffer of the judge's court visited Shahiar's residence in Charghat upazila to serve the notice, said Md Khurshid, a bench assistant of the court.

According to the notice, Shahriar broke the pre-election code of conduct by holding a public meeting at Charghat Forhad Alauddin Government Primary School on the night of December 2.

Shahriar also broke the rules in his speech at the meeting by hurling abuses and threatening to kill Merazul Islam, a worker of the independent candidate Rahenul Islam, reads the notice.

Last evening, Merazul Islam, also the chairman of Pakuria Union Parishad, complained to the returning officer in this regard and the returning officer sent a copy of the complaint to the election enquiry committee.

On the same day, Merazul Islam wrote a Facebook post addressing the minister.

"Honorable state minister for foreign affairs, I request you with folded hands not to kill me before the next election. I want to see the results of this 12th national election and live normally," he wrote.

Meraz shared a video of the state minister speaking in the meeting.

In the video, the minister was heard saying, "Character assassinations of leaders occurred as leaders misled the workers. The workers do not know many things. That's why a crook like Meraz can walk in sound health. We will control ourselves until December 17. After 17, our journey will be without control."

The state minister was unavailable on his phone for comments.