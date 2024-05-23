Vice-chairman candidate murder: EC postpones Raipura UZ polls

The Election Commission today postponed Narsingdi's Raipura upazila Parishad elections, slated for May 29, over the murder of an upazila vice-chairman candidate during yesterday's clash between the supporters of two vice-chairman aspirants.

The deceased is Suman Miah, 40, son of Charsubuddi Union Parishad Chairman Nasir Uddin.

A circular signed by EC Deputy Secretary Atiar Rahman was issued in this regard today, reports our local correspondent.

According to the circular, Raipura Upazila Parishad elections have been postponed following the death of a vice-chairman candidate for the third phase upazila parishad polls.

Locals said Suman was facing tough competition from his rival contender Abid Hasan Rubel in the upazila parishad election.

Witnesses said Rubel along with his supporters was campaigning in Paratali area yesterday afternoon. All of a sudden, a group of people in a microbus came and opened fire on them. They blamed Suman and his supporters for the attack.

Around half an hour later, supporters of Rubel attacked Sumon and his supporters at Mirer Bazar.

According to Suman's father Nasir Uddin, the attackers beat up his son to death. Three of his supporters were also injured in the attack.