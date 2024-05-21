UZ polls: supporter of Sreepur chairman candidate jailed for 3 days

A mobile court sentenced a supporter of Jamil Hasan Durjoy, a chairman candidate of Gazipur's Sreepur upazila parishad election, to three days' imprisonment for violating electoral code of conduct this morning.

Kamal Hossain, a supporter of Jamil, was caught red-handed by the executive magistrate while violating the election code of conduct at Gosinga High School polling centre around 10:00am.

The magistrate later sentenced him to three days' simple imprisonment, Sreepur Upazila Election Officer Abdullah Al Noman told The Daily Star.

Jamil is also joint general secretary of the district Awami League.

Voting in the second phase of the sixth upazila parishad election is underway in 156 upazilas, including Sreepur, across the country.