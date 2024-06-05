UZ polls: BCL man shot dead in Brahmanbaria

An activist of Chhatra League was shot dead allegedly by his rival group in Brahmanbaria town today, following an enmity over establishing dominance in the area.

The deceased, Ayesh Rahman Ijaz, 22, a resident of College para area in the district town, was an honours second year student of Brahmanbaria Government College.

Relatives of Ijaz said he was a supporter of the district BCL secretary and chairman candidate Shahadat Hossain Shuvon.

Mohammad Aslam Hossain, officer-in-charge of Sadar Model Police Station, confirmed that shots were fired from a victory procession of the chairman candidate Shuvon, who won the Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila election held today.

The procession was brought out in the College Para hostel area around 7:00pm, reports our Brahmanbaria correspondent.

Police have collected video and CCTV footage of the shooting incident.

Referring to video footage and eyewitnesses, OC Aslam Hossain said in the evening, Shuvon's supporters brought out a victory procession from the Christian Mission Primary School Center in the town.

As the procession crossed the College para hostel area, district BCL vice-president Hasan Al Farabi Joy, another follower of Shuvon, shot Ijaz in the head, the OC said.

Ijaz was taken to the district Sadar hospital. In the meantime, Farabi fled the scene.

Doctors at the hospital sent Ijaj to Dhaka for better treatment. He died on the way.

In the meantime, a large number of BCL activists gathered in the hospital area after hearing about the news. Later, they brought out a protest march towards the town.

Brahmanbaria SP Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain said there had been a dispute between two groups of Chhatra League. The incident might have taken place as a result of that.