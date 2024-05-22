UZ polls: 5 hurt, 20 houses vandalised in Satkhira post-polls violence

At least five people sustained injuries after post-polls attacks allegedly by the supporters of a rival group in Satkhira's Ashashuni upazila last night and this morning.

During the attacks, the assailants also vandalised at least twenty houses.

Of the injured, Anisur Rahman of Cheutia village of Khazra Union and Imran Hossain of Towardanga village were admitted to Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

Police detained 13 people in connection with the violence, Satkhira Superintendent of Police Matiur Rahman Siddiqui said.

Some of them have been identified as Abdur Rahman, Abul Kalam Azad, and Jahangir Hossain of Pirojpur village, he added.

Defeated chairman candidate Shah Newaz Dalim said that the supporters of the winning chairman ABM Mostakim led by Milan Parvez of Pirojpur village of Khazra Union attacked and vandalized Ripon Hossain's house in Pirojpur village on Tuesday night.

Later, they ransacked at least five houses including of Anwarul Islam, Saiful Islam of the same village.

On Wednesday morning, they again attacked and vandalised several houses including of Anwarul Islam of Goaldanga village of Bardal Inyon, Dipankar Sarkar Dwip, Chairman of Kadakati Union, Saifur Rahman of Tetulia village, Liton Sardar, Abdus Samad of Pratapnagar. When house owners tried to obstruct them, they also attacked them, leaving five people injured.

When contacted, newly elected chairman ABM Mostakim, said this is not a post-election violence attack. "They had a long-standing dispute and it is an outburst of that," he claimed.

SP Matiur Rahman Siddiqui said that the situation is completely under control.

The additional police force has been deployed in vulnerable areas, he said, adding that cases will be lodged over the incidents.